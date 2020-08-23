One person died early Sunday morning in a fire on Mary Jane Road in Buxton, the Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office said.

Authorities are withholding the identity of the deceased as they work to notify family members.

An emergency call arrived around 4:56 a.m. to 23 Mary Jane Road, the fire marshal’s office said in a news release Sunday. The Buxton Fire Department and Police Department responded to the scene.

An investigation is ongoing, and authorities hope to release more information about the fire later today.

This story will be updated.

