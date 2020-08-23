Urge all direct mail businesses (ads, catalogs, solicitations, etc.) to voluntarily suspend mailings after Oct. 10. This gives three-plus weeks of relief to our U.S. Postal Service.

Likewise, urge all political campaigns to cease mailings for three weeks before the Nov. 3 election.

These actions alone could greatly reduce pressure on our Postal Service, thus increasing the ability of USPS to handle absentee ballots and mail-in ballots.
Easy? Maybe not. Common sense? Yes!

Volunteering to help ensure a fair election process and to make America better!

Donald Chaffee
Scarborough

filed under:
letter to the editor
