HIRAM – Charles Elliot Hall, devoted son, beloved brother and uncle, died suddenly August 17, 2020. He was born June 5, l961 to Douglas Hall and Charlene Manchester. Charlene married John Barton in l969 and the family moved to Hiram in 1973.

Charles had a theatrical flair and wore his hair long in spite of being teased at school. He collected hats and often sported a safari hat or pith helmet. He was naturally charming and gifted with a great sense of humor that made him so much fun to be around.

Charles was a natural artist. His cartoons entertained his classmates at school. He did the artwork for the 1977 Sacopee Valley yearbook. As an adult he interpreted C.S.Lewis’ novel, The Screwtape Letters, into one of the very first graphic novels. Other graphic novels were a series on Bob Marley which he researched in Jamaica. He also wrote for Marvel Comics, Cracked Magazine and Monsters Attack!

Charles was a voracious reader who loved books. He was an avid history buff and had a keen interest in the Spanish Civil war and the fact that the Ethiopians drove the Italian fascists out of their country with a Rastafarian air force. This was the subject of a movie treatment he’d been working on for years.

Charles was a talented finish carpenter who applied his attention to detail and finesse to his carpentry work.

He was passionate about the impact politics had on human suffering and was a member of the Democratic Socialists of America. Although Charles was opinionated and well informed on politics, he was always interested in the perspectives of others.

Charles was an energized performer, guitar and bass player, singer, songwriter. His first band was Shark Attack, a garage punk band in the 1980s. Next, Charles wrote songs and played in the Moguls, the same genre. The Moguls filled the original Geno’s pub on Brown Street in Portland every time they played.

In the late 1980s Charles joined with Bebe Buell to form the band, The Gargoyles. Charles and Bebe moved to New York City where they played in clubs including the famous CBGB’s. A flyer for the subsequent band Charles formed, The Amazing Cherubs, remains under glass in homage to CBGB’s, in the store now occupying the space in New York City. In addition, Charles played with Jayne County, a trans rocker singer songwriter who wrote the book, Man Enough To Be A Woman.

Charles developed curriculum and taught writing to youth in Juvenile detention with his sister Jessica’s organization, Prison Writes.

Charles was recently accepted to Queens College in NYC. He planned to embark on a new career as a public school teacher which would enable him to share his passion for history, reading, and literature. He was often mistaken for a professor as he had graying hair and a briefcase. He enjoyed sitting in classes with a diverse group of students half his age.

Charles was a loving and committed family member who will be sadly missed by his wife, Kasia Hall; and his surviving siblings, Jennifer and Jessica Hall and Joshua Barton, Lydia and Ethan Hall; and his nieces and nephews, Ariel and Aidan Flores-Hall and Naomi Hall, Lucien Cheney and Mattijs Barton.

An open house in his honor at the home of John and Charlene Barton will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are respectfully handled by Poitras, Neal and York Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at: http://www.mainefuneral.com

