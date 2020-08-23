PORTLAND – Nancy M. Mallory, 101, of Portland, passed away Friday August 21, 2020 at Mercy Hospital with her family by her side.She was born in Portland August 7, 1919, the daughter of Frank (Francisco) and Josephine (Guiseppina) (Striano) Fasulo. Her parents having both emigrated from Italy raised a typically large Italian family on Arcadia Street in Portland. Nancy graduated with honors (skipping one year) from Portland High School, class of 1936, with a focus on secretarial skills. Her career took off soon after, working at various positions in the insurance industry. With Portland being the homeport of the North Atlantic Fleet during the war years Nancy volunteered at the USO where is met Gordon A. Mallory whom she married on Nov. 12, 1950.After residing in Portland for a short time they bought their home on Broadway in South Portland that still remains with a family member.Though times were often lean, Nancy’s frugality, and Gordon’s tradesman skills led them to purchase a lake front lot on Little Sebago Lake where Gordon designed and built their soon to be summer home. Over 40 years on the lake produced some of the happiest times of their lives, entertaining friends, church members, family, and anyone who showed up. All were welcome. Their foresight kept the family close through good times, and not so good times.Nancy was a communicant of Holy Cross Church in South Portland where she was a volunteer, and a summer parishioner of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in North Windham. Nancy’s devotion to the Catholic faith was unsurpassed.Nancy is predeceased by her parents; husband, Gordon; brothers, Fred, Philip, Patsy, and Anthony.Nancy is survived by her sons, Gordon Jr. of West Paris, Kevin (wife Nancy) of Portland, Collin (wife Jean) of South Portland, Jeffrey (wife Paula) of South Portland, David (wife Kay) of South Portland, and daughter, Lisa Mallory (life partner Dave Dodge) of South Portland. Nancy is also the proud Mimi of 13 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.It goes without saying that her family was her focal point and the driving force behind her longevity. We will all miss you Mimi. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday August 27 at 11 a.m. at St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Church, Federal Street, Portland. Interment will follow at New Calvary Cemetery, So. Portland. In accordance with CDC Guidelines during the COVID-19 it is requested that everyone attending the Mass and Committal please wear a facemask. Those wishing to send a tribute in memory of Nancy may do so at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, Portland. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Nancy’s memory toBarbara Bush Children’s Hospital,Maine Medical Center22 Bramhall St.Portland, ME 04112

