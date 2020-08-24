The crisis of affordable housing in Portland has worsened.

Portland needs affordable housing for all levels of income. One of the options to alleviate this dire situation is a proposal before the Portland Economic Development Committee. This proposal, put forth by the Greater Portland Community Land Trust will be the first step in creating affordable housing for ownership by people of moderate incomes such as teachers, fire fighters, postal workers and police officers.

I urge the Economic Development Committee to approve the proposal for 21 Randall St. It would help Portland continue to be a thriving and dynamic city that people of all income levels can enjoy.

Stephen Perazone
Portland

