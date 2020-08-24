SCARBOROUGH — Police say a man jumped out of car near Dunstan Plaza on Aug. 15 and died at the hospital.
At 11:37 p.m., Aug. 15, Scarborough Police responded to U.S. Route 1 in front of Dunstan Plaza where they found David Sok, 23, lying in the roadway unresponsive, police said in a news release. It was discovered that Sok had jumped out of a family member’s moving vehicle as they slowed to turn onto Pine Point Road.
Sok sustained a severe head injury and later died at the hospital, according to police.
