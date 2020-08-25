LEWISTON — Florentia Mendros joined her husband, John G. Mendros, M.D. — 19 years to the day — and their son, Christos Mendros, Friday, Aug. 21, in heaven. She left peacefully in her sleep at her home in Lewiston.

Born in Stephania, Laconia, Greece on Jan. 10, 1929, to Georgios and Stavroula Poulikakos, she worked for the Greek Air Force and was studying to be a lawyer when she met the man that would become her husband, John Mendros, on Aug. 1, 1953. They were married in 1955, and moved to the Lewiston in 1958. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother and kept her fiery Spartan spirit throughout her life.

She was a devoted Greek Orthodox Christian and a member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church of Lewiston. Together with her husband, they gave back to God a small piece of land that He had blessed them with, which is the current home of Holy Trinity. She had been a member of the Daughters of Penelope and Philoptohos Society (later known as the Ladies’ Society). She will be remembered lovingly by all those whose lives she touched.

She is survived by: her children, Jaye (Mendros) Goulet, her husband, Ron, and their children, Raymond, John, and Jason; George Mendros of Taunton, Massachusetts, and Maria (Kyranos) Mendros and their children, John, Nicholas, and Julia, and George’s significant other, Luisa Medieros; Hon. Stavros J., his wife Cynthia (Bucklin) Mendros, and their children, Florentia, and Reagan of Hollis; her sister-in-law, Dorothy (Mendros) and brother-in-law, George Pappavasiliou of Saco; sister-in-law, Nikki Mendros of Kittery; sister-in-law, Thekla Mendros of Oklahoma; and her godsons, John Papavasiliou of Saco and George Poulikakos of Sweden; and scores of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by: her husband, Dr. John Mendros; her son, Christos Mendros; her godson, Gerasimos (Makis) Dendrinos; her father, Georgios, and mother, Stavroula Leka Poulikakos; her sister, Melpomeni Karantza; her sister, Theano and brother-in-law, George Karahalios; her sister, Georgia and brother-in-law, Apostolos Poulikakos; her brother, Christos and sister-in-law, Dimitra Poulikakos; her brother, Pantelis and sister-in-law, Panaiota Poulikakos; her great-nephew, Alexander Caras of Saco; and her confirmed ancestor, King Leonides of Sparta.

Visitation and services will be held at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 155 Hogan Road, Lewiston. Please contact the family for more information about visitation and services. In lieu of flowers, please make donations payable to the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.

