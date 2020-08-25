CHICAGO — Lucas Giolito pitched the first no-hitter of the pandemic-delayed major league season, striking out 13 and permitting just one runner in leading the Chicago White Sox over the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-0 Tuesday night.

With the seats at Guaranteed Rate Field empty, the hollers of his teammates echoed around the ballpark after right fielder Adam Engel caught Erik Gonzalez’s slicing drive toward the line for the final out.

“I’ve been working for this type of game for a while now and it’s really cool that we got it done,” Giolito said.

An All-Star last year, the 26-year-old Giolito (3-2) matched his career high for strikeouts set in his previous start against Detroit.

Only a four-pitch walk to Gonzalez leading off the fourth inning got in Giolito’s way of perfection. The right-hander threw 101 pitches and made quick work of the Pirates – Pittsburgh came into the game batting just .229 this season and has the worst record in the majors.

Giolito pitched the 19th no-hitter in White Sox history and first since Philip Humber threw a perfect game at Seattle in 2012. This was the seventh time the Pirates have been held hitless, previously by Washington’s Max Scherzer in 2015.

ANGELS, ASTROS SPLIT: Brian Goodwin drove in three runs as Los Angeles snapped a three-game losing streak with a 12-5 win over Houston to split the doubleheader created by the approach of Hurricane Laura.

In the first game, rookie Cristian Javier (3-1) allowed three runs in 5 2/3 innings and the Astros used a five-run first to beat the Angels, 6-3.

Laura was expected to make landfall on the Gulf Coast either Wednesday night or Thursday morning. Wednesday’s game already has been postponed.

PHILLIES 8, NATIONALS 3: J.T. Realmuto hit a three-run homer, Jake Arrieta pitched five strong innings before a rain delay of more than an hour ended his night, and Philadelphia won at Washington.

TIGERS 7, CUBS 1: Jonathan Schoop hit a grand slam in a five-run sixth inning as Detroit beat visiting Chicago.

The Tigers have won 3 of 5 since a nine-game losing streak dropped them out of serious postseason contention. Chicago still leads the NL Central despite going 5-8 in its last 13 games.

RAYS 4, ORIOLES 2: Tyler Glasnow struck out a career-high 13 over seven innings and AL East-leading Tampa Bay won at home.

Glasnow (1-1) fanned nine of his final 10 batters. The 6-foot-8 right-hander allowed two runs, five hits and one walk.

Hunter Renfroe and Manuel Margot hit back-to-back homers for the Rays, who have won 8 of 10.

Edgar Garcia got the final two outs with a runner on second, claiming his first career save.

The Orioles, who lost for just the second time in 10 road games, got a homer from Renato Nunez.

MARLINS 4, METS 0: Miguel Rojas’ two-run single capped a three-run second inning and four pitchers combined on an eight-hitter to lead Miami in the first game of a doubleheader at New York.

It was the Mets’ first game since a player and a coach tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Mets put runners on in every inning against the quartet of Dan Castano, Richard Bleier, Brad Boxberger and Brandon Kintzler but went 1 for 12 with runners on base.

INDIANS 4, TWINS 2: Shane Bieber corrected some unusual early control issues to strike out 10 and Francisco Lindor hit a two-run homer to lead Cleveland over visiting Minnesota, evening the three-game series between the AL Central rivals.

Bieber (6-0) allowed two runs and four hits in six innings as the Indians ended a four-game losing streak to the Twins and pulled within 1 1/2 games of the division leaders.

NOTES

INDIANS: Cleveland will recall Mike Clevinger to pitch Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins for the first time since he and teammate Zach Plesac broke team rules and Major League Baseball COVID-19 protocols and were demoted for their behavior.

Interim manager Sandy Alomar Jr. did not speak to Clevinger and Plesac, but was told both showed contrition.

• The Indians may be without Manager Terry Francona even longer than expected.

Francona has already missed 15 games with a gastrointestinal issue, and Chris Antonetti, the team’s president of baseball operations, disclosed that the 61-year-old manager has also been dealing with blood clotting problems.

Antonetti said doctors at the Cleveland Clinic inserted a stent last week to help Francona’s blood flow “around what was a clogged filter in his veins.”

Francona is currently recovering in his downtown apartment and Antonetti said there is no timetable on when he’ll back.

ORIOLES: The Baltimore Orioles placed left-hander Wade LeBlanc on the 60-day injured list with a season-ending elbow problem.

METS: Infielder Andres Gimenez and catcher Tomas Nido were placed on the injured list for undisclosed reasons hours before the Mets were scheduled to resume play following a five-day shutdown after a player and a coach tested positive for the coronavirus.

In addition, third base coach Gary DiSarcina and bench coach Hensley Meulens are also away from the team for undisclosed reasons.

The Mets have said they will not identify their players and staff members who test positive for the coronavirus. General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen said the player and coach, who tested positive Wednesday, developed symptoms but are feeling better. He also said there were four players or coaches who tested negative but were in close contact with the infected men.

To replace Gimenez and Nido on the active roster, the Mets recalled outfielder Juan Lagares and catcher Patrick Mazeika from their alternate training site in Brooklyn.

