BRUNSWICK — The Region 10 Technical High School reopening plan drew unanimous support of its cooperative board this week.

The plan breaks the students into two groups, according to Superintendent Paul Perzanoski. One group of students will come to the school Monday and Tuesday and receive remote instruction on Thursday and Friday. The second group comes to the school Thursday and Friday and has remote learning Monday and Tuesday.

Wednesday is a cleaning day and catch-up time for students who need assistance, Perzanoski said.

The school serves Brunswick, Freeport and Mt. Ararat high schools as well as students from Harpswell Coastal Academy, Lisbon and some students who are homeschooled. Traditionally, most Region 10 students attend a traditional high school for part of the day, but travel to attend classes at R10. Perzanoski said some students will start Sept. 8 and some later, but all students will return by Sept. 14.

Region 10’s programming includes many hands-on courses, including nursing, firefighting, culinary arts, automotive technology and building trades.Students and staff will have to wear personal

protective gear. Perzanoski said if two students have to work together they must wear gloves, safety glasses a mask and when necessary, a gown and work through a clear divider.

“By setting up the schedule with half the students coming per session we have limited our overall student attendance and class size,” Perzanoski said. “We have hired a registered nurse to be on-site each day the students are in attendance. Any instances of illness we will follow the CDC guidelines.”

Asked if the mixing of students from multiple high schools creates added health concerns, Perzanoski said that many high schools in Maine enroll students from different towns including Regional School Unit 5 and Maine School Administrative District 75, which Region 10 serves, “so I’m not sure that our risk is any different.”

Perzanoski said those schools have many more enrolled students compared to the 280 students enrolled at Region 10.

Region 10 and its affiliated schools are following the framework for reopening schools to in-person instruction provided by the Maine Department of Education.

“Our school communities are never fully isolated, as staff and students travel to and from various communities in their day to day activities,” said Kelli Deveaux, spokeswoman for the state department of education. “This is why the requirements are so important to prevent the spread of this virus within and among our communities.”

Parent Jennifer Swanson of Bowdoin said her son, an incoming junior in the building trades program at Region 10, is looking forward to returning to Region Ten. While she’s concerned as a parent about his safety, Swanson said she is confident the school will do what it needs to keep kids and staff safe.

Hands-on learning is how her kids learn, Swanson said. Still unsure how learning will work as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

“I just hope the kids don’t suffer in their learning,” Swanson said.

Jason Darling, an English and pre-apprenticeship instructor for Region 10 and the teacher’s union representative, said teachers are excited to get students back.

“Obviously there are going to be some major changes in what can be done safely and effectively in our classrooms and shops, but we’re confident that we can still develop skill sets and give our students opportunities to enhance their career prospects within the CDC and (Department of Education) guidelines,” Darling said.

Perzanoski said there had been two inquiries about the school’s online-only learning option, but no commitments as of Wednesday. The school would not be able to transition to in-class instruction five days a week unless the regulations are relaxed, due to space constraints.

