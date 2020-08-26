KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Three days after the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, the Milwaukee Bucks did not take the court as scheduled for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series with the Orlando Magic on Wednesday afternoon.

Bucks guard George Hill was among NBA players who questioned whether games should continue amid social justice protests across the country.

The Bucks and Magic were scheduled to play the first game of a playoff triple-header on Wednesday with a scheduled tip time of 4 p.m. But only the Magic took the court for the traditional pre-game warmups, with the Bucks remaining in their locker room. When the game clock ticked down a few minutes before the scheduled tip-off, the Magic left the court and returned to their locker room.

The protocol for a forfeit or a postponement was not immediately clear in the arena, as league and team staffers scrambled for word of the Bucks’ decision.

The Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder are scheduled to play Game 5 of their series at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, but according to multiple reports those players will be boycotting their game.

This story will be updated

