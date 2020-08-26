BUXTON — A two alarm fire in a mobile home at 23 Mary Jane Road about 5 a.m. Sunday claimed the life of a 52-year-old man.

Authorities said Arthur C. Follis died from smoke inhalation. His body was recovered from a bedroom, Buxton Fire Chief Nathan Schools said Monday.

The “most likely” cause of the fire was improper disposal of smoking materials, said Schools, and alcohol was involved.

“The message here is there was alcohol in play,” he said.

The fire was determined to be accidental, he said.

Buxton Town Clerk John Myers said the assessed property owner of the site is Paul M. Frederick.

Two men occupied the trailer, Schools said.

In an earlier fire the same morning at the residence, another man was transported to a hospital.

Schools said after firefighters extinguished the first fire they and police advised Follis not to re-enter the mobile home. Follis had agreed to stay in another building on the property.

Fire departments from several communities, including Gorham, Hollis, Scarborough and Standish, assisted at the scene.

