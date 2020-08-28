With heavy hearts The Gathering Place (TGP) temporarily closed on March 17, 2020 due to COVID-19, honoring local and state requests to help prevent the spread of the virus. Closing meant our 70 plus guests per day would not have a place to gather to access resource information, use computers, charge personal phones, use the TGP phone, or pickup their mail. Talking with friends, playing a game of cards, working on a jigsaw puzzle or word puzzle could no longer be an everyday occurrence with the closing of TGP, the day drop-in shelter in downtown Brunswick.

Often, the word shelter is associated with homelessness, but not all our guests who visit TGP are homeless. Many have housing but live alone and welcome the opportunity to socialize, enjoy a cup of coffee and become involved in an ongoing activity such as craft making or a monthly birthday celebration.

From the day of closure, TGP Staff kept in close contact with other Community Resources including the Tedford Shelter, Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program and Oasis Free Clinics to see how our guests could continue to be assisted with the basic needs of shelter, food and medical care. By posting hours, pick-up at the door was arranged to obtain mail, sleeping bags and personal items.

Early in the closure, “The Team of 6” was formed, consisting of Staff and Board Members/Volunteers to develop a plan for re-opening on a date unknown. The Team first focused on how social distancing could be obtained and maintained. Diagrams were drawn to configure the 6-foot distancing of both indoor and outdoor space. Plans were made for obtaining Plexiglas, masks, and sanitizing supplies.

With TGP Board approval, our doors opened for Monday and Thursday mornings on June 18, with the wellbeing of our staff, volunteers and guests of the uppermost importance. Signage was posted indicating the ways of entering and exiting; correct social distancing was marked inside and outside, and masks and hand sanitizer was readily available at the entrance and throughout the building. By then Plexiglas was in place dividing computer space, chairs were properly distanced, bathroom faucets had been changed to touch-free operation and window fans were in place for adequate ventilation.

No matter the amount of time dedicated to reopening, the realization was that TGP would not look the same as before closing, and we would only be open for two mornings a week. However, our ongoing mission is to always to welcome our guests, which would not be changed by COVID. No doubt in the minds of staff and volunteers, there were smiles behind all the masks as guests thanked us for re-opening for them.

Overall attendance remained low initially in comparison to our previous census, but as word traveled more guests began to arrive. Some asked if coffee might be made available. With further board approval, a plan was made to serve beverages. A designated outdoor area was mapped out allowing for seating and maintaining proper social distancing when masks were removed to enjoy a cup of coffee or a glass of ice cold water.

It was noted that we weren’t seeing some of our usual guests. Would it be helpful to remain open into the afternoon, making it more advantageous for those needing transportation or traveling from a distance to have more time at TGP? Our volunteers readily agreed to help with the extended open hours, and our doors are now open from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursdays. Our daily census increased, especially during mid-day.

We have been fortunate to have had good weather during our reopening, and our guests have spent more time outdoors than indoors, but what happens when seasonal changes occur? More guests will seek the comfort of daytime shelter, and the indoor square footage with proper COVID guidelines will not accommodate everyone. We will not have enough available space for mask removal to sip coffee.

The challenges of challenging times! Our Team of 6 will be going back to the drawing board to see how we can continue to provide a safe, welcoming and comfortable space in downtown Brunswick for our guests, while being mindful of the guidelines brought about by COVID-19.

Judy Bauman is The Gathering Place’s board president and volunteer. Giving Voice is a weekly collaboration among four local non-profit service agencies to share information and stories about their work in the community.

