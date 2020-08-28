New transfer station policy

Mushroom Walk

Pineland Farms will host a Mushroom Walk Sept 10, led by an expert from North Spore Mushrooms of Westbrook. During this informative expedition, participants will learn about cultivation, foraging and the various mushroom species found in the area. All levels and all ages will be welcome to join the walk, which is from 5-7 p.m.

Participants will meet outside of the Pineland Farms Market and Welcome Center at 15 Farm View Drive. COVID-19 standards will be followed and the walk is limited to 20 people. The cost is $25 per person and interested individuals should sign up in advance online by clicking on Farm Passes & Activities – Adult Programs at shop.pinelandfarms.org. Call 650-3031 or email [email protected] for more information.

Weave a market basket

Hosted by Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village, Market Basket Virtual Workshop takes place via Zoom from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 12.

For more than a century, the Shakers have produced a wide variety of unique utility baskets and fine fancy baskets to sell to the public. Instructors Pat Libby and her daughter-in-law Kathy Libby are accomplished basket makers and are well-versed in Shaker history as well.

Each workshop participant will weave their own market basket using natural reed, dyed reeds and a wooden handle. A kit full of all the reeds and basket handle will be mailed to each participant and will be included in the $70 class fee.

To find out the everyday household items required for this workshop and to sign up for the class, go to maineshakers.com/product/market-basket-workshop.

Special town election

Voters may request absentee ballots for the Sept. 15 special town election by using one of the options below.

Print the Absentee Ballot Request form available at newgloucester.com and mail the completed form to Town of New Gloucester, 385 Intervale Road, New Gloucester, ME 04260.

Call the town office at 926-4126 ext. 1 and request an absentee ballot by phone. Note the clerk must speak to the person who is requesting the ballot.

Stop by the town office to complete the request form and pick up your absentee ballot there.

Absentee ballots will be available as soon as they are received from the printers.

The two questions on the ballot are re-votes from the July 14 town election on the budgets for the public library and the Planning Department.

