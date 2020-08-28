CUMBERLAND – Gregory “Keith” Savage II, 45, of Cumberland, passed away on August 22, 2020, at home after a brief, but fierce battle with cancer.

Keith was born on Nov. 29, 1974 in Portland to Gregory K. Savage of Portland and Edna (Scott) Savage of Biddeford. He graduated from Deering High School in 1993. Keith and his loving wife, Mandie, celebrated their 20th Wedding Anniversary last month and were looking forward to celebrating their 25th “First Date” Anniversary in December.

After high school, Keith started out working concessions at the Civic Center, then at Maine Medical Center. About 15 years ago, he started a career at FedEx Office in Monument Square with what he fondly called his “work family”.

He was an avid gamer and a passionate fan of the Red Sox and Patriots. He loved all things Star Wars, except when they didn’t follow cannon. He adored playing with babies, starting with his own three kids, nieces, nephews, on through to his grandson Kaine, for whom he is “Papa”. He was looking forward to his granddaughter arriving close to his birthday, this fall. Family, friends, and co-workers alike would all describe Keith as a kind and funny man whose charm will forever echo in our hearts. You are dearly missed.

In addition to his parents and wife, Keith will be sadly missed by his three children, Larissa Savage and her partner Dan Shumaker of Freeport, their son Kaine, and his soon-to-arrive baby sister; Gregory K. Savage III of Cumberland, and Geoffrey Savage of Cumberland. He also leaves behind his sisters, Cyndi Glenn and her husband Frank of Saco, Jodi Nealey and her husband Russ of South Paris, Tami Howard and her husband Jeremy of Summerfield, Fla., Heather Therrien and her husband Gerry of Biddeford, and Jessica Agro and her husband Mike of Scarborough; Aunt Judi LeVasseur (predeceased by Uncle Danny) of Westbrook and numerous other aunt and uncles; mother-in-law Colleen (Brown) Higgins of Cumberland; sisters-in-law Jamie Ross of San Francisco, Calif. and Tanya Sundberg of Murphys, Calif.; many nieces and nephews; his best friend and brother Nic Loomis along with the rest of the Woodfords crew. He was predeceased by their beloved family dog, Gypsy.

In following Keith’s wishes, there will be no funeral. Please join family and friends in celebrating Keith’s life on Sunday, August 30, 2020 anytime from 1 to 4 pm, outdoors at the Dolley residence at 2 Harriman Way in Gorham. Please email [email protected] to let us know that you are coming and to get additional details. We ask that you refrain from any type of scent due to severe allergies.

Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to view Keith’s tribute page and to sign his online guestbook.

In lieu of flowers, consider donating to cancer research

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous