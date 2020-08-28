The latest on the coronavirus pandemic from around the U.S. and the world.

A poll of 14 developed nations found majorities in most countries were pleased with how their governments had handled the coronavirus pandemic. More than 9 out of 10 respondents in Australia and Denmark said their countries have done a good job.

But there were two countries where a majority thought otherwise: the United States and Britain.

In the United States, 52 percent said they thought their government had done poorly, and 54 percent in Britain said the same.

Among U.S. respondents, 77 percent, a far higher share than in the other countries surveyed, said the pandemic had heightened political divisions. Spain came in next, at 59 percent.

High levels of division are unexpected during a crisis and could affect the fight against the novel virus, experts say.

“Typically, a tragic event like this would have the ‘rally around the flag’ effect and increase social cohesiveness,” said Yanzhong Huang, a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations.

Merkel warns of pandemic difficulties to come

BERLIN — Chancellor Angela Merkel is cautioning that the coronavirus crisis will make life more difficult in the coming months than it has been over the summer and is calling on Germans to continue taking the threat seriously.

Germany’s response to the virus is generally viewed as relatively successful, but the country has seen a pickup in new infections in recent weeks, as have many others in Europe.

Merkel said Friday: “We have to expect that some things will be even more difficult in the coming months than in the summer.”

She said it is important to keep infections down as people increasingly meet indoors.

She told reporters in Berlin that “we will have to keep living with the virus.”

The long-time German leader said she had three priorities, including ensuring that children can continue access education despite the pandemic, ensuring economic revival, and maintaining social cohesion at a time when many in society are suffering hardship.

The University of Arizona says it caught a dorm’s COVID-19 outbreak before it started. Its secret weapon: sewage.

As 5,000 students prepared for move-in day at the University of Arizona this week, the school warned they will periodically be tested for Covid-19. One test, though, doesn’t involve a nose swab. The university is regularly screening the sewage from each dorm, searching for traces of the virus.

On Thursday, officials said the technique worked – and possibly prevented a sizable outbreak on campus. When a wastewater sample from one dorm came back positive this week, the school quickly tested all 311 people who live and work there and found two asymptomatic students who tested positive. They were quickly quarantined.

“With this early detection, we jumped on it right away, tested those youngsters, and got them the appropriate isolation where they needed to be,” said Richard Carmona, a former U.S. Surgeon General who is directing the school’s reentry task force, in a news conference.

Researchers around the world have been studying whether wastewater testing can effectively catch cases early to prevent Covid-19 clusters. There are programs in Singapore, China, Spain, Canada, and New Zealand, while in the U.S., more than 170 wastewater facilities across 37 states are being tested. Earlier this month, officials in the U.K. announced testing at 44 water treatment facilities. The Netherlands has been collecting samples at 300 sewage treatment plants.

With colleges battling large outbreaks around the country, the University of Arizona — which is trying a mix of online and in-person courses — elected to test sewage from all 20 residence halls. Other schools are doing the same, including the University of California, San Diego and Syracuse University.

In India, virus continues to rage

NEW DELHI — India has recorded another high of 77,266 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, raising the country’s total to more than 3.38 million reported cases.

Nearly 47% of India’s virus cases were detected this month alone.

The Health Ministry on Friday also reported 1,057 deaths for a total of 61,529.

India has been recording more than 60,000 new infections per day for nearly three weeks. India’s previous highest daily count was 75,760 on Wednesday.

With up to 900,000 tests every day, India’s cumulative tests reached 39 million on Thursday, the ministry said.

Gyms shut, food delivery limited in Seoul

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea is tightening social distancing restrictions in the greater capital area, requiring restaurants to provide only delivery and takeout after 9 p.m. and shutting down gyms and after-school academies.

Health Minister Park Neung-hoo announced the plans Friday after the country reported 371 new infections of COVID-19, marking its 15th straight day of triple digit jumps and bringing national totals to 19,077 reported cases, including 316 deaths.

The measures will be imposed for eight days starting Sunday.

Park said more than 470,000 businesses in the Seoul area will be affected by the measures.

China to fully open all schools

BEIJING — China began moving into its final weekend before a full re-opening of schools amid continuing measures to prevent any further spread of the coronavirus.

The country reported just nine new cases on Friday, all brought from outside the country. Hospitals are treating 288 people for COVID-19 and another 361 are being monitored in isolation for showing signs of the illness or having tested positive for the virus without displaying symptoms.

China has reported 85,013 cases since the virus was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, with 4,634 dying from COVID-19.

The roughly 25% of students still out of school are due to return to classes on Monday.

Classes are being held on a staggered schedule and mask wearing and social distancing are required. College undergraduates are also due to return to campus next week, with Beijing ordering tests for all 600,000 taking up places at the city’s institutions.

Officials warn that if infection rate doesn’t fall, Melbourne lockdown won’t be lifted

MELBOURNE, Australia — Australia’s hard-hit Victoria state has reported 113 new coronavirus cases for a second consecutive day, with authorities warning that the infection rate will have to fall substantially if a six-week lockdown is to be relaxed on schedule on Sept. 13.

The latest daily tallies are the lowest in more than eight weeks, with a peak of 725 in early August.

The latest death toll dropped to 12 from 23 on Thursday. Thursday’s was the third-highest toll of the pandemic.

Authorities want daily infections to fall at least to low double-digits before they would consider relaxing restrictions.

Elsewhere in Australia, the federal health department said there were 18 new cases. New South Wales state recorded 13, Queensland three and Western Australia two

