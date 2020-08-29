The rapid Food and Drug Administration approval of convalescent plasma in the treatment of COVID-19 infected patients is not without risk. As with all transfusions, there is a predictable incidence of side reactions, some of which can be significant. Acute life-threatening damage to the lungs, blood circulation overload and acute allergic reactions are on that list. While the frequency of each varies, great care in the collection and administration of the plasma to protect the patient is required.

Once again, the temptation to let political need overrule the need for meticulous science can be dangerous. In this case, it is even more grievous, given the lack of solid evidence of the value and appropriate application of convalescent plasma.

Dr. Robert S. Hillman, FACP

Scarborough

