South Portland police say they are searching for a man who robbed a convenience store in the city Saturday afternoon.

Just before 2 p.m., a heavier than average white man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black face covering and dark pants entered the Dollar General Store at 385 Main St., the police department said in a statement on Twitter.

The man selected an item from a shelf, then proceeded to the checkout, where he demanded money from the cashier, police said. He left the store after receiving an undetermined amount of cash. No weapons were mentioned or displayed during the incident, police said.

