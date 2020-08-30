Cover courtesy of Penguin Random House

“‘The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance during the Blitz'” by Erik Larson. What the British survived for ten months, makes this pandemic seem like a minor inconvenience!” — Greg Goodspeed, Cumberland Center

What are you reading?

Mainers, please email to tell us about the book on your bedside table right now. In a few sentences or a paragraph or two, describe the book and be sure to tell us what drew you to it as the pandemic – and its ripple effects – continues and calls for social change erupt. Send your pick to [email protected], and we may use it as a future Bedside Table.

Related Stories
Latest Articles