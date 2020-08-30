HOUSE VOTES:
ELECTIONS AND POSTAL SERVICE: The House has passed the Delivering for America Act (H.R. 8015), sponsored by Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney, D-N.Y., which would bar the U.S. Postal Service from reducing its operational capability anytime before January 31, 2021, provide $25 billion for the Postal Service Fund, and require the Postal Service to immediately process mail-in ballots and other election mailings. Maloney said the bill was needed to return “delivery standards to the way they were before the Postmaster General recently caused all those delays, which has an impact on the delivery and the ability of Americans to vote by mail.” An opponent, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., said the bill stemmed from “conspiracies, insinuations, and fabrications” about the alleged intent of the Postal Service to intentionally slow mail delivery and undermine the November elections. The vote, on Aug. 22, was 257 yeas to 150 nays.
YEAS: Chellie Pingree, D-1st District; Jared Golden, D-2nd District
There were no key votes in the Senate this week.
