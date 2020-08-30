Having Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler visit Portland to talk about protecting the environment is like having David Duke visit to talk about racial justice (“Lobstermen catch break on diesel engine standards,” Aug. 20).

After Wheeler demolished long-standing protections for clean water and clean air, and rolled back regulation of methane emissions and automobile tailpipe exhaust, it is a disgraceful political stunt that he would come to Maine to talk about environmental protection at the exact same time his agency is opening the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil drilling.

In just 3½ years, the Trump administration has done more damage to America’s rational, science-based environmental protections than any administration in the history of the country. Maybe that’s why not a single local politician showed up for his obscenely hypocritical clown show.

Phil Coupe

Cape Elizabeth

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: