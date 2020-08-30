Maine Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King, who both serve on the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, recently joined in the bipartisan release of the final report from the three-year investigation chaired and run by Senate Republicans on Russian interference in our 2016 election.

The New York Times, on Aug. 18, detailed President Trump’s communications seeking Russian interference as well as his staff and operatives. The report concluded that their actions “represented a grave counterintelligence threat.”

The transfer of internal campaign data to a known Russian agent is “about as clear a coordination or cooperation between two entities as could be established,” Sen. King told the Times.

He added, in a statement: “Rather than disavowing this threat, President Trump and his inner circle have denied the unambiguous facts laid out in the report and, inexplicably, continue to take actions that support the aims and ambitions of Vladimir Putin.”

How could Sen. Collins, after three years of witnessing over 200 interviews and knowing the evidence in this report, choose not to impeach President Trump on Feb. 5?

Carole Beal

Blue Hill

