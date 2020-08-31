‘The Goonies’

7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. Prides Corner Drive-In, 651 Bridgton Road, Westbrook, $15 per car. eventbrite.com

Take a grand adventure with the kids from the “Goon Docks” by heading to Prides Corner Drive-In for a screening of the 1985 hit film “The Goonies.” With an all-star cast that includes Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Corey Feldman, Martha Plimpton and Joe Pantoliano, you’ll have a ball cheering on the Goonies as a treasure map leads to an ’80s adventure for the ages. You’ll also experience a blast from the past upon hearing “The Goonies ‘r’ Good Enough” by Cyndi Lauper. And if you’re an ’80s kid with kids of your own, maybe it’s time to share “The Goonies” with them.

’20 Miles’

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday, through Sept. 27. Archipelago, 386 Main St., Rockland. thearchipelago.net

Archipelago at the Island Institute invites you to celebrate Maine’s working waterfront by seeing its latest exhibit, “20 Miles.” The show features the work of Susan Tobey White and her series “Lobstering Women of Maine,” a collection of paintings and stories highlighting women working on Maine’s waterfronts. You’ll also see pieces by Abe Goodale, Andre Benoit, Val Aponik and Laurel Averill. Maine’s working waterfronts have served as vital connections between communities and the sea for centuries. Here’s a chance to pause for a few moments and see some of it depicted in watercolors and pencil, reclaimed wood, acrylic and wood paintings.

‘Farm Tools Project’

Through Oct. 1. Emery Community Arts Center Flex Space Gallery at UMF, Academy Street, Farmington. Online at wpsites.maine.edu/emerycommunityartscenter

The “Farm Tools Project” is a visual exploration of the use of hand tools on small farms by Michel Droge and Sarah Loftus. In-person visits are available by appointment, or you can peruse at your leisure online. The exhibit features cyanotype images created with sunlight and water. Droge is a painter, printmaker and educator whose work centers on the environment and the human condition during this era of uncertainty. Loftus is an archaeologist at Northeast Archaeology Center in Farmington, and her focus is on the 19th and 20th century history of the U.S. and people’s relationships with the environment through material culture, labor and technology.

‘Queen of Katwe’

7 p.m. Saturday. Backyard at Brick South at Thompson’s Point, 8 Thompson’s Point, Portland, free but donations of $5 to $20 are appreciated, preregistration required. eventbrite.com

The Moonlight Cinema series presented by (anti) Socials at the Point wind down its socially distant-conscious film series with a screening of “Queen of Katwe,” the 2016 Disney biographical drama that depicts the life of Phiona Mutesi, a girl living in Katwe, a slum of Uganda’s capital city of Kampala. Donations to the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People’s Legal Defense Fund are encouraged. Bring your own chair or blanket.

