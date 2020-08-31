FAIRFIELD — Two 14-year-olds have been arrested on arson and burglary charges related to a vehicle fire in Fairfield, according to police.

Fairfield police and firefighters responded to a report of a fire on Davis Road at about 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 18, according to information released Monday by the Maine State Police.

When police and firefighters arrived, a 2005 Hyundai sedan was ablaze in the driveway.

Fairfield police officers woke the owner to confirm the vehicle belonged to her and that it had been parked inside the garage.

Officers then contacted the Office of State Fire Marshal and requested assistance from the State Police.

Investigators from the Fire Marshal’s Office assessed the scene. The investigation led to the arrest of a boy and a girl last Friday, Aug. 28. Their identities have not been released because they are juveniles.

The suspects allegedly broke into the garage, removed the vehicle and set it on fire, according to police. The boy and girl have been released to the custody of their parents.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: