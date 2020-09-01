There is growing unrest and a threat of escalating violence between two political factions here in the U.S., and we must earnestly consider means for mitigating such trends here in Maine.

The Alt-Right/Qanon/White Nationalist movement has become legitimized by President Trump and others elected to Congress.

Around the nation, white nationalist groups have become a consistent presence during this year’s protests, culminating in the shooting of three people this week in Kenosha, Wisconsin, by a 17-year-old boy. As protests continue, stories like these will become more frequent.

It is no secret that such white nationalist tendencies exist here in our state, and given the polarization of our citizenry, it is only a matter of time before there are clashes in the streets. Perhaps they will begin elsewhere first, but violence elsewhere will inspire violence here.

We cannot change how police act in other parts of the country. We cannot change how citizens of other states interact with each other. But we have the power to enact change in our state. Our government cannot condone vigilantism like the police of Kenosha, who allowed that vigilante presence instead of dispersing them as per the citywide curfew.

I am urging our elected officials, leaders of community groups and law enforcement to act now by focusing on community building and de-escalation, facilitating de-radicalization, and protecting the rights of protesters instead of provoking them.

We need to be proactive in preventing future clashes between citizens with divergent political beliefs.

Douglas Bermingham

South Portland

