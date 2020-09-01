KENNEBUNK

Virtual race to benefit history organizations

Community members are invited to come out and support history education with a virtual race. The Bicentennial Distance Challenge is a virtual run, walk or bike that asks participants to travel an historic 7-mile distance to celebrate Maine and Kennebunk’s dual Bicentennials this year, while also supporting two local history organizations: the Brick Store Museum and the Historical Society of Wells-Ogunquit.

The virtual race allows participants to choose their race day and their course, as long as it’s 7 miles. In 1820, three months after Maine became its own state, the towns of Kennebunk and Wells split to become two separate towns. Their meetinghouses sat 7 miles apart.

“Originally, the museum had planned this as part of our bicentennial celebration,” museum director Cynthia Walker said. “It’s a great opportunity to work with our neighbors at the Historical Society to highlight our shared history in an active way. This virtual race allows for adequate distancing and health safety while encouraging our neighbors to get outside and get to know their communities.”

The 7-mile distance race will feature prizes and awards for fastest times; most creative course; and more. Participants can complete the entire 7 miles at once, or split up their distance over several days.

Registration for the race is $35 per person, and $10 for children under 16. Participants must complete their race before Oct. 17. Every participant receives a commemorative bib number to wear during their race; a short history of Wells and Kennebunk; race tips; and a cast participant medal during the Virtual Finish Line event in October. Registration is via Runsignup.com, and can be reached via brickstoremuseum.org or https://wellsogunquithistory.org/.

WELLS

Library has three online events coming up

The Wells Public Library will host three online events this week.

Fall Storytime will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, with children invited to engage in stories, songs, games, and dancing with their favorite librarians on Facebook. The reading will be followed by a craft relating to the week’s theme. Take and make kits are available at the back door of the library, unless otherwise noted.

A Lego Challenge will be offered at at 10:30 a.m. Friday on the library website or Facebook. Participants are invited to build master creations with Legos over the weekend. Please contact the library if Legos are needed. Baggies with a fair amount of Legos to borrow are available. Send a picture of your final product to Jade at [email protected] by Monday morning, and all photos will be posted on Facebook. All ages welcome. For more information, please contact Allison Herman at [email protected] or call the library at 646-8181.

For adults, a Nonfiction Book Group will meet at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom. The pick for this month is “ One Summer: America, 1927” by Bill Bryson. Email Cindy at [email protected] for your Zoom invitation.

The library is also welcoming a limited number of patrons for curbside pickup and 30-minute browsing appointments at the facility, located at 1434 Post Road.

To reserve a time slot, call the library at 646-8181 or use Appointment Plus on the webpage at wellslibrary.org.

New hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays for curbside pick-up only. Browsing is by appointment only from 2 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

Masks are required. Entrance is through the rear doors and exit is through the front doors. No public computer or copier use and restrooms are closed to the public. All returning materials must be dropped in the book drop at the back of the building. Returned materials will not be accepted inside the building.

BRIDGTON

Live-music series to debut with Oshima Brothers

The Oshima Brothers will kick off the Denmark Arts Center at the Drive-In LIVE Music Series with a 1 p.m. performance Sunday at Bridgton Twin Drive-In.

The Oshima Brothers, Sean and Jamie, offer a harmony-rich blend of contemporary folk and acoustic pop. Their debut album, “Oshima Brothers,” released in 2016, is a collection of 11 original songs written by Sean, and arranged and recorded by Jamie.

This COVID-safe music series is in substitution for Denmark Arts Centers fall fundraiser. The concerts will be held rain or shine, as the music will be piped into your vehicle in case of inclement weather.

The gate opens at noon. Cost is $50 per vehicle with a maximum of five persons. Reservations are required. To purchase tickets or find more information, visit DenmarkArts.org/event. The drive-in is located at 383 Portland Road, Bridgton.

