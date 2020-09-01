Vote McCreight

As a voter in Maine House District 51, I would like to publicly support the re-election of Joyce “Jay” McCreight to the Maine House of Representatives.

We moved to the area four years ago and one of the first things I did was to contact my elected officials so that I could get to know them. Jay’s commitment to the community and her work as a representative impressed me immensely.

As a social worker, Jay’s understanding of the needs of Maine citizens is thorough. She sees the areas in which we need assistance and supports then through her work in the House. She has successfully sponsored legislation to increase access to health care and reduce stigma, supported our marine economies and people who make them work, increased broadband access, required accountability from our private electric utilities, eased student debt, improved school bus safety, and protected the privacy of municipal employees. She also co-chaired the bipartisan Opioid Task Force whose work is especially important during our COVID-19 crisis.

District 51 is lucky to have a Representative which is as dedicated as Jay and her commitment to the community is just as strong as her commitment to the Legislature. I am honored to call her a friend.