The NFL has taken over the independent investigation into workplace conduct within the Washington Football Team, owner Dan Snyder confirmed Monday.

Snyder said in a statement he and his wife, Tanya, suggested to Commissioner Roger Goodell the NFL assume full oversight of the review “so that the results are thorough, complete and trusted by the fans, the players, our employees and the public.” He said the organization remains committed to fully cooperating with the investigation.

Last month, after The Washington Post reported 15 female former employees saying they were sexually harassed during their time with the team, Snyder hired Washington law firm Wilkinson Walsh LLP to review the team’s culture, policies and allegations of workplace misconduct. Attorney Beth Wilkinson now reports directly to the league office.

The change of course comes less than a week since the Post reported additional examples of workplace sexual harassment, along with allegations that Snyder was personally involved.

Lawyers Lisa Banks and Debra Katz, who represent more than 15 former team employees, met with NFL senior vice president and special counsel for investigations Lisa Friel on Monday. The law firm of Katz, Marshall and Banks LLP sent a letter to Goodell on Thursday asking the league to launch its own investigation.

“Our clients would gladly participate in such an NFL investigation but do not feel safe speaking to investigators hired by Mr. Snyder and do not trust the investigation that is currently underway,” Banks and Katz wrote in the letter.

Banks and Katz called their meeting a “productive discussion” and said they learned the NFL and the team agreed to release current and former employees from any non-disclosure agreements so they can speak with investigators.

“We are pleased and encouraged that the league is taking this matter seriously and we expect that it will take appropriate action against Daniel Snyder and the Washington Football Team upon conclusion of the investigation,” they said.

Snyder vowed to change the culture inside the organization amid 42 women speaking out about their experiences working for Washington. In July, he said after the investigation was complete the team “will institute new policies and procedures and strengthen our human resources infrastructure to not only avoid these issues in the future but most importantly create a team culture that is respectful and inclusive of all.”

After the Post reported a former cheerleader saying Snyder invited her to a hotel room with one of his friends, and that longtime team executive Larry Michael made extra cheerleading videos for the owner showing sensitive material that wasn’t made public, Washington’s owner denied those specific allegations.

“I want to unequivocally state that this never happened,” Snyder said of the report he invited a cheerleader to a hotel room in 2004. “Furthermore, I do not have any knowledge of the 10-year-old videos referenced in the story. I did not request their creation, and I never saw them.”

In a separate statement, the team said it was “deeply distressed by these terrible allegations and (is) committed to investigating them fully.”

• The road to the Washington Football training facility known as Redskins Park will no longer be called Redskin Park Drive.

The team announced Tuesday it’s renaming the road to its Ashburn, Virgnia, practice facility Coach Gibbs Drive in honor of the Hall of Fame, three-time Super Bowl-winning coach Joe Gibbs. And a main street leading to the entrance of FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, will be called Sean Taylor Road in memory of the late Washington safety whose career was cut short when he was murdered at age 24 in 2007.

“As we look forward and build a modern identity that everyone can be proud of, it’s imperative that we revere tremendous individuals who have had a positive influence on the franchise and our fan base,” owner Dan Snyder said. “There are no two people more deserving than Sean Taylor and Joe Gibbs.”

The street sign changes are part of an organizational rebranding that began in July with dropping the Redskins name. Washington Football Team is the official name for at least the 2020 season.

BROWNS: Cleveland starting linebacker Mack Wilson does not need surgery for his hyperextended left knee and is expected to play this season, a much-needed, positive development for a team roughed up by injuries in training camp.

Wilson hurt his knee while breaking up a pass on Aug. 18. He was carted off the field and there was fear the second-year linebacker from Alabama might be done for the 2020 season, but after getting a second medical opinion, an operation was ruled out.

First-year coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed Tuesday that Mack will return at some point. There is no definitive timetable on when he’ll be on the field.

“With all of our guys, you hate to see them go out and then you hope it’s always good news when they go out,” Stefanski said. “When (head trainer) Joe (Sheehan) sidles over to me, I always hope it’s good news, so this is a good development from that standpoint.”

The Browns have had numerous injuries – some of them serious – in the first couple weeks of camp. Rookie starting safety Grant Delpit tore his right Achilles tendon and is out for the year. Also, nickel back Kevin Johnson was hospitalized after his liver was lacerated from contact during practice.

Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb missed a few days with a concussion and starting cornerback Greedy Williams has been slowed by a shoulder injury.

