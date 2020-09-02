MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins said he’s unconcerned about catching the coronavirus, with a worry on a scale of one to 10 that’s “about a 0.000001.”

Cousins said Wednesday he wants to “respect other people’s concerns” about COVID-19 by wearing a face covering. He also said he’s counting on his health and fitness as safeguards against the disease.

“I’m going to go about my daily life. If I get it, I’m going to ride it out. I’m going to let nature do its course, a survival of the fittest kind of approach, and just say if it knocks me out, it knocks me out. I’m going to be OK,” Cousins said.

“Even if I die, I die. I kind of have peace about that. That’s really where I fall on it, so my opinion on wearing a mask is really about being respectful to other people. It really has nothing to do with my personal thoughts.”

The league announced four new confirmed positive tests among players and six new confirmed positives among other personnel from 58,621 tests administered to a total of 8,739 players and team personnel between Aug. 21-29.

Sixty-seven players opted out of the 2020 season because of virus-related health concerns.

WASHINGTON: Coach Ron Rivera on Wednesday announced Dwayne Haskins will be the starting quarterback for Week 1 against Philadelphia.

It’s not a surprising development but a confirmation that the 2019 first-round pick did enough to earn the job under Rivera’s new regime. Haskins got the nod over Kyle Allen, whom Rivera knew well from his time with Carolina, and veteran Alex Smith, who’s less than two years removed from breaking his right leg.

“Dwayne’s lived up to everything we talked about in January,” Rivera said. “He deserves the opportunity. He’s going to get the opportunity, and he’s going to get my support.”

CHARGERS: Safety Derwin James will miss the season after having surgery to repair a meniscus tear in his right knee, the team announced on Wednesday.

James had surgery on Tuesday after he sustained the injury during a scrimmage on Sunday. It is the second time in five seasons that James has had a season end due to a knee injury. He tore the meniscus in his left knee as a sophomore at Florida State in 2016 during the team’s second game and missed the rest of the year.

BENGALS: Running back Joe Mixon signed a four-year, $48 million contract extension through the 2024 season on Wednesday, keeping him with a Cincinnati team that took a chance on him.

The Bengals drafted Mixon in the second round in 2017 out of Oklahoma, where he was suspended for punching a woman in the face. The Bengals drew a backlash with the choice, prompting owner Mike Brown to acknowledge they were “taking a risk” on Mixon because he’s so talented. Mixon has avoided trouble and emerged as one of the NFL’s top running backs. He was entering the final season on his original contract.

FALCONS: Atlanta added to its depth at quarterback by signing Kyle Lauletta, a former fourth-round pick of the New York Giants, who could be an option as the third quarterback behind starter Matt Ryan and veteran backup Matt Schaub.

The Falcons also are seeking another quarterback for the expanded practice squad after waiving Danny Etling. Lauletta, who played collegiately at Richmond, was taken by the Giants with the 108th overall pick in the 2018 draft. He went 0 for 5 with an interception in his only appearance at quarterback, also appearing in one other game as a blocker.

FOUR MEMBERS of Congress sent a letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Wednesday questioning the league’s formula for making concussion settlement payments to Black former players.

Senators Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Representatives Yvette D. Clarke (D-N.Y.) and Maxine Waters, (D-Calif.) signed the letter seeking explanation of a race-based formula for payments, how it was developed and has been used.

“If these allegations are true,” the letter said, referring to a lawsuit filed last month against the NFL, “the algorithm used to modify the results of your cognitive evaluations appear to have the effect of denying Black players – a historically disadvantaged and legally protected group – compensation to which they would otherwise be entitled. This would raise serious questions about the NFL’s commitment to racial justice and compliance with the Federal law that mandates equal protection.”

Wyden, Booker, Clarke and Waters urged the NFL to stop using the formula immediately.

“We urge you to immediately halt the use of any racially based algorithms in the cognitive impairment evaluation until it can be determined, through a full independent review, that they do not have the effect of depriving Black players compensation they are owed,” they wrote. “In the meantime, we also urge you to review Black players’ previously denied claims to evaluate whether or not the denial was based on race.”

