LEWISTON — School Committee member Kiernan Majerus-Collins said Wednesday that he has no plans to resign, after a petition asking him to step down was circulated during Monday’s committee meeting.

The petition, introduced by Lewiston resident Janet Beaudoin, is only symbolic in nature given that there is no formal recall process spelled out in the city charter.

Asked to comment Wednesday, Majerus-Collins said, “I plan to keep fighting for safe classrooms, a great education for Lewiston students, and a school system that’s carbon neutral — exactly as I promised voters when I ran for office.”

The petition was presented to school officials the same night the committee voted to cap the number of police officers in schools, a proposal that originated from Majerus-Collins.

Beaudoin handed out the petition details during a public comment period Monday, contending Majerus-Collins does not respect the elected position, has made disparaging remarks about fellow committee members and puts “policies that serve a political agenda” ahead of students.

Beaudoin is the moderator of a Facebook page called “Keeping up with the Lewiston School Committee,” which began as a page specifically to support school resource officers. She also helped organize a Back the Blue event July 30, which was attended by Republican congressional candidate Adrienne Bennett.

Beaudoin told school officials the petition includes 618 signatures from parents and residents in Lewiston.

The Sun Journal requested a copy of the petition from school officials but has not received one.

It’s unclear whether the signatures were collected from residents of Ward 3, which Majerus-Collins represents, or from residents citywide.

Majerus-Collins, who is chairman of the Lewiston Democratic Party, ran uncontested for the Ward 3 seat in 2019.

Beaudoin requested Monday that if Majerus-Collins refuses to step down, the School Committee chairwoman table all current proposals from him and launch a “formal independent investigation” into the matter.

Committee Chairwoman Megan Parks said Wednesday that the committee is “working with the City Clerk for guidance on how to proceed.”

According to City Clerk Kathy Montejo, Lewiston does not have a recall provision in its charter, meaning the committee is not required to take any action as a result of the petition.

The committee voted 5-4 Monday night to approve a proposal to cap the number of police officers in schools and to discontinue the Drug Abuse Resistance Education program.

The proposal caps the number of school resource officers at three. A fourth was budgeted for this year, but never filled. Instead, the district will replace that position with a restorative justice coordinator at Lewiston High School.

