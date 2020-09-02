SCARBOROUGH — Congresswoman Chellie Pingree, D-Maine, has announced new grants from the USDA totaling $21,343 that will be used to build solar panels on two locations, including a farm in Scarborough.

In addition to a solar panel project in Richmond, the grants will pay for the purchase and installation of a 23.7 kilowatt solar array for Frith Farm in Scarborough. The project is expected to produce 100% of the farm’s energy and save $3,922 in energy costs annually.

The grants are geared toward helping rural small businesses, such as farmer and ranchers, develop renewable and efficient energy systems.

“Rural farms and small businesses offer a tremendous opportunity to fight climate change at the local level,” said Pingree in a prepared release. “I’m proud to have fought for this funding and look forward to the impact these grants will have on Scarborough and Richmond.”

