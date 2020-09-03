CAPE ELIZABETH — A new booklet that highlights the old trolley line that ran from Cape Casino to Portland is now available.

Created as a fundraiser, the booklet was researched and produced by Cape Elizabeth Historical Preservation Society’s Ellen Van Fleet and Diane Brakeley, said Dan Davidson of Cape Elizabeth.

The booklet is $10 and is available at Jordan’s Farm Market, Pond Cove IGA, Portland Head Light Museum, Drillen’s Hardware and Fiddlehead Florist, he said.

Readers can use the booklet as a tour guide as it takes them along the old trolley line along Shore Road.

“The booklet is filled with interesting, little-known facts about the line and features amazing old photos to help readers find still-existing remnants of the line and envision how it used to look and operate,” Davidson said. “For example, did you know it cost 9 cents to travel from Portland to the stop that is now the Rosemont Market?”

According to a mission statement, the Cape Elizabeth Historical Preservation Society, “collects and preserve pictures, letters, deeds, dairies, town records and other material related to the history of Cape Elizabeth. Documents of current events are also cataloged and preserved for the use of future generations.”

The Cape Elizabeth Historical Preservation Society is located at the Public Safety Building at 325 Ocean House Road, in the former dispatch area. For more information, email [email protected] or call 207-619-6793.

