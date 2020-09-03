A Comprehensive Plan is a policy document that guides development based on a community vision. The Plan provides guideposts that define a pattern of development showing where growth can be accommodated in light of the community vision. Wise land use choices moving into the future can balance additional growth, preservation of community character, and protection of natural resources. The plan is a state mandate for those communities that wish to have a Growth management Ordinance (GMO). The Town of Scarborough adopted its current Comprehensive Plan in 2006, after many months of public consultation. Land use ordinances were updated, where necessary, to be consistent with the 2006 Comprehensive Plan. The 2020 Comprehensive Plan focuses on sustainable development — measured by environmental steward-ship, economic prosperity, and an equitable distribution of community resources — that reflects the community’s unique character and local values. The Plan will serve as the foundation in determining effective public policy and making land use decisions for the future and will provide an ongoing framework for informed and directed public investment and private development. The draft of the 2020 Comprehensive Plan is posted on our website at Home Page Departments>Planning & Codes>Planning>Projects>Comprehensive Plan and will be ready for public input and comment in the coming months.

The document is written as an easy read full of information with charts, aerial photography and old photographs. You will find interesting facts about Scarborough throughout the document from town Demographics to StormWater Management. The public process involved in creating the plan began in May 2017 to include a residents survey with 534 participants which forms the Community Vision beginning on page 14.

The core of the document related to growth begins with the Plan Framework on page 96. The Sokokis Indians lived in Owascoag, “land of much grass,” what we now call Scarborough. Learn about our history from early European settlements through the 19th century and the factors that shaped our community growth and development starting on page 31, Town History.

In The State of Affairs on page 37 you can learn about the demographics of Scarborough from home ownership versus rentals, types of households, households in each income level and the numbers of residents in each age group as well as housing sales information. Topics also include job growth, business types and educational attainment.

Like many communities in north-ern New England, Scarborough struggles with ways to keep large tracts of land open for farming and forestry, protect key natural habitats and water quality, and maintain its rural character. Starting on page 60 you will find the tools suggested for Maintaining the Character of Town and guiding future development.

Did you know that Scarborough has over 35 parks and recreational spaces, many managed by Community Services? Find out about these places and other information on our Schools and Public Safety services (Police, Fire, EMS) starting on page 73, Town Facilities and Services.

Starting on page 84, Natural Environment, see the NOAA Sea Level Rise mappings, and page 92, Government Finance, outlines all the revenue streams to help offset monies raised through taxation

