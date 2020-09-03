Nomination papers due Friday

Seven candidates have taken out nomination papers for two available seats on the Town Council, Town Clerk Laurie Nordfors said Monday.

The council terms of Chairperson Suzanne Phillips and Chairperson Ronald Shepard are up in November. Both have taken out nomination papers, as have Michelle Inman Carlson, Ryanne Justin, Christie Paul, former Town Councilor Paul Smith and Andrew Woody.

Shepard has filed his papers. There is a 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, deadline for the others to submit theirs to get on the November ballot.

With three available seats open on the School Committee, one incumbent, Jennifer Whitehead, has papers out. The others are Delvina Merenadi-Baldino, James Brockman, Nicole Hudson, Sarah Perkins, Ingrid Semle and Heather Simpson. No one had returned School Committee papers early Monday.

The terms of Kate Livingston, School Committee vice chairperson, and Bill Benson are also expiring.

The municipal election is set for Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Heads up, Labor Day

The Gorham Municipal Center, administrative offices, recreation office and Baxter Memorial Library will be closed on Monday, Sept. 7, in observance of Labor Day.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on Aug. 20 that the U.S. public debt was $26,615,653,156,685.81.

