SACO — Janet Elise (MacGarvey) Fernald was born on June 5, 1932, in Jamaica Plain, Massachusetts. She is the daughter of George U. MacGarvey, Sr. and Ethyl E. Perkins MacGarvey. Janet is the youngest of four children. She had two brothers, George U. MacGarvey Jr. (Doris), and Paul D. MacGarvey (Lillian) and one, sister Jean E. MacGarvey Hudson (John).

Janet was married to Clayton W. Fernald for 45 years. She is survived by: four daughters, Gale A. Nicholas Pergande (Albert), Susan L. Nicholas Smith (Charles) Stacey L. Nicholas Hittle and Jennifer E. Fernald Lambert and husband Dana; and one son, Peter S. Nicholas (Angela). She had two stepdaughters, Sandra Fernald Hoffman and Roxy Fernald Whittaker, and one stepson, Christopher Fernald. Janet is also survived by nine grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Due to the current pandemic, a private service will be held at the Trinity Episcopal Church in Saco. A Celebration of Life for Janet will be held at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: The Saco Food Pantry, 67 Ocean Park Road, Saco, Maine 04072

