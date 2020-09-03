Vote Arford

To all my District 49 citizens in Brunswick, I would like to ask you to cast a vote for Poppy Arford on Nov. 3 as our legislative House representative, or even better, cast an absentee ballot. Many of you know I ran for this seat, and Poppy won. It was during the campaign, when all of us were running together, that we really interacted and got to know each other. I will tell you that Poppy is a hard worker and very dedicated and will go above and beyond to work for the citizens of District 49, Brunswick and the whole state.

When I came in second, Poppy asked me if I would be part of her election team and I gladly accepted. The reason I did is that she supports and fights for all the issues that are really important to me, such as: Affordable health care and state school dollars for the towns, trying to work towards the 55% that all we citizens voted for several years ago and that the LePage era sliced and sliced.

She is also a very huge advocate for our environment, which is very important to me. I could go on and on, but will close with: we can’t go wrong with Poppy Arford. She will fight for us like you have not seen before.

Kathy E. Wilson,

Brunswick

