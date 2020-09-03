Maine officials say they have been preparing to distribute a COVID-19 vaccine and would be ready to do so if the federal government is able to deliver one by late October or early November. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has told states to prepare for such a scenario, raising questions about whether political considerations are behind the effort to distribute the vaccine before the election.

Public health experts are sounding the alarm that the vaccine is being rushed and could be pressured into distribution before it’s ready by the Trump administration, ostensibly to boost the president’s chances in the Nov. 3 election against former Vice President Joe Biden. At least three vaccines are currently in late-stage trials.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, told Kaiser Health News this week that if evidence is “overwhelming” in favor of a vaccine candidate, it’s possible that a late-stage trial could be halted early and safely put into production.

Regardless of when the vaccine is shipped to states, Dr. Nirav Shah, Maine CDC director, said the state needs to be ready for a vaccine, and the agency has been preparing since April.

“We’ve been ramping up that effort many-fold in the past few weeks,” Shah said during the Thursday media briefing.

When a vaccine is distributed, it will first go to the U.S. CDC, which will then send it to state health agencies. It’s not yet clear how many doses would be immediately available, but priority to receive a vaccine first would be given to vulnerable populations and frontline healthcare workers. Eventually, hundreds of millions of doses of the vaccine would be produced and distributed.

“We’ve got to have a logistics operation in place to receive massive amounts of vaccine and then ship it out to hospitals and health care providers,” Shah said.

The vaccine distribution would be “large-scale” according to an Aug. 27 letter Dr. Robert Redfield, the U.S. CDC director, sent to governors. The letter said the CDC contracted with McKesson Corp. a pharmaceutical company, to coordinate the distribution of the doses.

Shah said he needs to see what develops first in terms of whether the vaccine would be ready by November, but if it’s not, there are many downsides, including public trust in the vaccine’s effectiveness.

Dr. Meghan May, a virologist with the University of New England, said pushing a vaccine out to the public before it’s ready “gives me a queasy feeling” and could have many repercussions, including causing the pandemic to continue longer than it otherwise would if people are not willing to get jabbed.

“We have one shot at this,” May said. “We have one chance with the public’s goodwill to get the vaccine right. If we issue an EUA (emergency use authorization) and it flops, it’s just going to be that much harder when we do get it right to get people to buy into it.”

Fauci, according to an interview in Stat News, pointed out that any vaccine candidate approved on an earlier timeframe would have to be OK’d by an independent federal panel made up of scientists. He said the panel will be weighing the public good of getting the vaccine to the population as early as possible versus the risks of discontinuing the research trials.

“That’s the reason why they’re an independent group,” Fauci said. “The earlier you stop (research trials) the higher the bar has to be.”

Vaccines in late-stage trials include candidates developed by AstraZeneca in the U.K., Moderna in Massachusetts and New York-based Pfizer.

The coronavirus has so far sickened more than 6.3 million in the United States, resulting in more than 190,000 deaths. In Maine, 4,617 have contracted COVID-19, with 133 deaths.

