Three of my grandchildren and their assorted puppet friends came to call last Saturday, arriving just in time for lunch. Thank goodness I had just made a big pot of soup from garden tomatoes, beans and a generous sprinkling of garden herbs.

Along with crispy cheese buttons and a loaf of semifreddo, I was able to serve this lively crew a five-star meal with energy left over for all the crazy antics a trio of youngsters can manage in the course of an afternoon.

In my opinion, these spur-of-the-moment visits are often the best.

Tomato soup and cheesy tidbits made from scratch never disappoint. Cook up extra bacon for the garnish if you like. And a sprinkle of cheese added just before serving doesn’t hurt either. One can never get enough cheese.

Speaking of, this cheese button recipe is just a guide. The base consists of a half cup butter and a cup each shredded cheese and flour. Explore different hard cheeses and flavorings such as red pepper flakes, onion, garlic and herbs. You may also want to add a quarter cup crushed nuts to the dough or coat the outside of the logs with them before chilling. In my book, this should be in the fridge at all times, as it will have you prepared for (almost) anything.

Another delight to keep on hand is semifreddo, Italian for “semi-frozen,” which also translates to “melts fast.” This frozen dessert can be made with any manner of flavorings. Made as a loaf, spooned into individual molds or serving dishes, or simply frozen in a freezer-proof container then scooped out, it’s yet another flexible addition to your ready-for-company repertoire.

Tomato Soup with White Beans & Herbs

4 ounces bacon, diced

2 stalks celery, diced

1 carrot, diced

1/2 cup onion, diced

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 cup dry Northern or cannellini beans

6 cups chicken stock, preferably homemade

2 pounds tomatoes or 1 (28-ounce) can crushed tomatoes

6 fresh sage leaves or 1/2 teaspoon dried sage

1 tablespoon fresh oregano leaves or 1 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon salt

Freshly ground pepper to taste

Olive oil, sage leaves, bacon and shaved Parmesan cheese for garnish

Soak beans overnight in enough cold water to cover them by 2 inches. In a large soup pot over medium heat, combine bacon, vegetables and olive oil. Sauté until bacon is crisp and vegetables are tender, about 5 minutes. Drain beans and add to the pot. Add stock, tomatoes and sage. Bring to a boil then reduce heat and simmer, covered, for 1 1/2 hours or until beans are very soft. (Stir occasionally to ensure beans aren’t sticking.)

Cool to room temperature then puree in a blender or food processor until completely smooth. To serve, return soup to pot and reheat. Season with salt and pepper. Ladle into serving bowls and supply garnishes. Yield: 8-10 servings

Cheese Buttons

1/2 cup butter, softened

1 cup (4 ounces) cheddar cheese

1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

2 drops Tabasco sauce

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup flour

In a bowl, blend together butter and cheese with an electric mixer. Stir in seasonings. Add flour and mix well to form a soft dough. Divide in half and form into two logs, 1 1/2 inches in diameter. Wrap with plastic wrap and refrigerator at least 3 hours.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Cut dough into 1/8-inch-thick slices. Place 2 inches apart on a parchment-lined, rimmed baking sheet. Bake until golden, about 12 minutes. Yield: 2-3 dozen

Chocolate-Mint Semifreddo

1 1/4 cups heavy cream

4 eggs at room temperature, separated

2/3 cup confectioners’ sugar

1/4 cup chocolate syrup

1/8-1/4 teaspoon mint extract

1 package chocolate-mint cookies, divided

Chocolate syrup and/or fresh mint leaves for garnish (optional)

Line a 8 1/2-by-4 1/2-inch loaf pan with plastic wrap so it hangs over the sides enough to overlap and cover the top. Crush eight cookies and set aside. In a small bowl, whip cream until soft peaks form then cover and chill.

Beat egg yolks and sugar in a large bowl until pale and creamy. Whisk egg whites in a separate bowl until firm peaks form.

Stir syrup, extract and cookie crumbs into egg yolk mixture then gently fold in whipped cream and egg whites until well combined. Spoon semifreddo into loaf pan and cover with overhanging plastic wrap.

Freeze at least 4 hours. Allow to soften slightly for at least 30 minutes in the refrigerator if it gets too hard to slice. Turn the loaf out onto a platter and slice. Garnish with mint leaves and serve with extra chocolate syrup and cookies. Yield: 8 servings

