Goodbye, Betty Edwards

The Fine Folks of Sandbar Road are mourning the loss of neighbor Betty Edwards. Edwards was the oldest person in Standish and was heavily involved in the town for many years. Her friends and neighbors write:

“It is with great sadness that I share the very sad news that we have lost an icon from our road. Betty Edwards at age 105 passed on Thursday, Aug. 13.

“Betty was a very beloved neighbor and friend. Anyone who had the privilege of knowing Betty knows how wonderful she was. She had a twinkle in her beautiful blue eyes and a smile that could light up a room. She genuinely loved meeting people and hearing their story. She was a true treasure!

“Once when visiting Betty she said she had no intention of dying in the winter because she was looking forward to spending the summer at the lake that she loved so much, and she had no intention of dying during the summer because she was at the lake she loved so much. We both laughed and her beautiful blue eyes twinkled. Well, on Thursday evening, after a lovely day at the lake, while the sun was setting, our dear Betty said goodbye to this life and her beloved lake. She went on her own terms at the lake she loved.

“Goodbye, Betty. Godspeed. Now enjoy being with your husband Joe and your son Dwight who you had missed so much. It was an honor and a pleasure to have loved you.”

School programs

Registration for the SAD 6 before- and after-school programs has been postponed indefinitely while more details regarding the fall school schedule are finalized. Once details on registration are determined, they will be available on the SAD 6 website and standishrec.com.

Meditation class

“Meditation for Stress Management” at the Standish Municipal Center begins at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12. Instructor Robert Beane, a Reiki master and holistic care practitioner, will lead the class. The class is intended for adults ages 55 and up and costs $5 per person. For more information and to register, visit standishrec.com/info/activities.

Bird tour

A walking bird tour around Otter Pond and the Mountain Division Trail led by Nick Lund from Maine Audubon is scheduled for 8 a.m. Sept. 13. The tour costs $14 per person. For more information and to register, visit standishrec.com/info/activities.

Pineland Farms

Standish Recreation will host a trip for seniors to Pineland Farms Market and Gardens on Sept. 15. The trip includes a walk around the campus’ gardens and lawns and a visit to the on-site market where lunch can be purchased. The group leaves Standish Municipal Center at 11 a.m. and returns around 2 p.m. For more information and to register, visit standishrec.com/info/activities.

Pineland Farms and its staff will be following all CDC safety guidelines. Masks will be required on the ride to the campus and in certain spaces at the campus and hand sanitizer will be readily available.

