As a mother and a pediatrician, I tend to hyper-focus on what is needed and best for the next generation. Surrounded by difficult news, one recalls the children’s TV icon, who reassured with the advice, “Always look for the helpers.”

Our helpers include some wonderful local representatives, such as Sen Eloise Vitelli, who has worked tirelessly for her constituents through pandemic troubles. And in comparing Maine with other states, I am grateful for the leadership shown by our CDC. What works in these troubling times is care, compassion, concern and calm connection. When we all cast our secret ballots soon for national offices, let’s apply that philosophy in selecting some critical changes in Washington.

Deborah Patten,

Bath

