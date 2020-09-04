As a mother and a pediatrician, I tend to hyper-focus on what is needed and best for the next generation. Surrounded by difficult news, one recalls the children’s TV icon, who reassured with the advice, “Always look for the helpers.”
Our helpers include some wonderful local representatives, such as Sen Eloise Vitelli, who has worked tirelessly for her constituents through pandemic troubles. And in comparing Maine with other states, I am grateful for the leadership shown by our CDC. What works in these troubling times is care, compassion, concern and calm connection. When we all cast our secret ballots soon for national offices, let’s apply that philosophy in selecting some critical changes in Washington.
Deborah Patten,
Bath
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
NFL notebook: Washington to release running back Adrian Peterson
-
Sports
Kershaw hits 2,500 strikeout mark, reaches 38th on all-time list
-
Nation & World
Russia publishes virus vaccine results, weeks after approval
-
The Forecaster
Northern Meetings: Sept. 10-17
-
Local & State
Maine reports 19 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday