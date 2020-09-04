Maine Street in Brunswick around 1870 was a very wide dirt street. In the distance was the First Parish Church. The twin steeples of the Bowdoin College Chapel can be seen farther away. Collections of the Maine Historical Society, item #202. Order a copy at vintagemaineimages.com.

In commemoration of Maine’s bicentennial this year, The Forecaster is featuring historical highlights and artifacts from our communities’ past 200 years. This feature can be found in print and online every other week.

