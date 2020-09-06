The ugly face of bigotry shows itself quite regularly in today’s America, sadly, but somehow I didn’t I expect to see it on the Press Herald’s editorial page. But there it was, on Aug. 20, an editorial cartoon depicting someone in front of a TV pointing a remote at the screen and saying: “Antique Road Show or Joe Biden? What’s the difference?”
Ageism at its worst! Blatant stereotyping, prejudice and discrimination against someone because of their age.
If we can’t expect better from well-educated, well-informed people who are in the position of affecting public opinion, what hope do we have?
Cliff Gallant
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Food
Farmers markets are faring well during the pandemic
-
Green Plate Special
Green Plate Special: One shopping trip and one-time prep nets a flavorful, versatile braise
-
Politics
Pandemic, incumbency and Trump at play in Maine’s U.S. Senate race
-
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Carbon pricing key to climate action
-
Recipes
Luscious tomato jam dresses up fried egg and crispy prosciutto toasts
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.