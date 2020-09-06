The ugly face of bigotry shows itself quite regularly in today’s America, sadly, but somehow I didn’t I expect to see it on the Press Herald’s editorial page. But there it was, on Aug. 20, an editorial cartoon depicting someone in front of a TV pointing a remote at the screen and saying: “Antique Road Show or Joe Biden? What’s the difference?”

Ageism at its worst! Blatant stereotyping, prejudice and discrimination against someone because of their age.

If we can’t expect better from well-educated, well-informed people who are in the position of affecting public opinion, what hope do we have?

Cliff Gallant

Portland

