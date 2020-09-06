NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – Susan Marie (Mehlhorn) Thomas, 60, passed away on Jan. 4, 2020, challenging the world to carry on the zest she brought to it. She was born on May 14, 1959, with legendary curly hair and grew up in Lexington, Mass. Whether on Peaks Island, in Virginia Beach, Va. or New Smyrna Beach, Fla., home for Susan was a sunny spot by the sea. After all, she was “always on vacation.”Her spirit is remembered by her three nieces, Talia, Alexa, Christina, four nephews, Nicholas, Cooper, Lucas, and Beckett; stepdaughter, Danielle; sister Janet and husband Jim, sister Linda, brother Herbert and wife Carla, brother David and wife Johnna; father Herbert A. Mehlhorn; and an extended family of friends and relations who will miss her gumption.A private memorial in celebration of her life will take place on Sept. 12, 2020. Susan was known for her sense of fun, much to the delight of people from all walks of life that crossed in her path. With a merry and mischievous sense of humor, she’d compliment or wave to strangers, strike an impromptu dance move, spark a top-down convertible sing-along, and parade show-stopping outfits. This was the party of daily life you were invited to, whether you were family or the grocery store cashier. Entrepreneurial by nature, Susan’s ongoing pursuit of personal learning? including collegiate studies at the University of Southern Maine? included small business entrepreneurship, health and wellness, real estate, and paralegal studies. She was never one to sit idly, and these areas of interest enriched both the professional and personal aspects of her life. A successful independent distributor for Market America for 25 years, she helped hundreds of people build their businesses in the pursuit of financial independence. She also founded and developed the “Live The Lifestyle Health and Wellness Coaching” program, motivating people to turn their health and weight challenges around. She had an enormous presence that could capture (or conjure) a spotlight in any room as if it were an arena? which, at times, it was. On the side, she fed her creativity with a variety of crafting businesses. Be it home-sewn scrunchies or “Fish Bead” jewelry, she always sought to impart some sales smarts onto her nieces and stepdaughter as well. Susan was a force of nature. She was not shy about sharing her thoughts and beliefs. She frequently rose to meet a need when she saw one, rolling up her sleeves to offer time, emotional, and financial support. She guided women experiencing domestic abuse, and she volunteered as a Court Appointed Special Advocate for Children to help young people in need. She showed up for racial equality when the Klan rallied in Portland. Once during a heat wave, Susan found an elderly gentleman living alone in a home in disrepair. She provided him with an air conditioner, food, and later decorated his home at Christmas. With her sisters and brothers, she cared and advocated for her beloved mother, Concetta, during her battle with cancer. If she had written this herself, Susan would likely end by encouraging readers to do three things: One, be mindful of people that could use some help and act with unsolicited kindness. Two, never stop pursuing personal growth. Three, make fun a priority. In honor of her generous spirit and in lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to your local Make-A-Wish foundation in Susan’s memory.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous