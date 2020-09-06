A 33-year-old Portland man suffered serious injuries Sunday when the scooter he was operating collided with a motor vehicle driven by a teenager.

The victim, who has not been identified pending notification of his family, was struck in the area of Congress and Sheridan streets around 3:37 p.m., according to Lt. Robert Martin, a Portland police spokesman.

The scooter operator was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries. The driver of the 2011 Ford Fiesta car is a 16-year-old boy from Limerick, police said.

Martin said the cause of the crash remains under investigation. Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed it to contact them at 874-8532 or 874-8575.

