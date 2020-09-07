Big changes are occurring in one of the fastest-warming spots on Earth The ecosystem’s species – and the people who rely on them – are caught in the cross-hairs of a changing climate.

Canadian government hinders scientists from talking about climate change Efforts to understand the challenges facing the Gulf of Maine are hampered by Ottawa’s tight grip of the contact between the media and government researchers.

As Gulf of Maine warms, puffins recast as canaries in a coal mine What happened to a Maine flock’s chicks in 2012 and ’13 bodes ill for many animals, from phytoplankton to right whales.

Gulf of Maine’s cold-craving marine species retreat to deeper waters Cod, shrimp, salmon stocks have already been affected, while still-plentiful lobster have exhibited a dramatic geographic shift northward.

Invasive species exploit a warming Gulf, sometimes with destructive results Bringing promise and problems, new species throw the evolving coastal waters into an unpredictable state of flux.

Shellfish can't keep up with shifting ocean chemistry Some native species simply won’t survive the changes in water chemistry that are on the horizon, researchers say.