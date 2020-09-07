NEW YORK — Jean Segura hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning and drove in a career-best five runs, bailing out the Philadelphia Phillies’ abominable bullpen to salvage a 9-8 win Monday over the New York Mets for a four-game split.

The Mets erased a 6-0 deficit against former teammate Zack Wheeler and baseball’s worst bullpen, taking a 7-6 lead on Jeff McNeil’s three-run homer in the seventh inning.

Philadelphia rookie Alec Bohm countered with a tying single in the eighth.

Segura hit his fifth homer of the season with two outs in the 10th, lining a pitch from Miguel Castro (1-1) over the wall in left-center. Segura, who entered with 12 RBI this season, also had a three-run double in the first inning and finished with four hits.

Héctor Neris allowed an RBI single to Brandon Nimmo in the bottom of the 10th but still completed his third save.

Rhys Hoskins and J.T. Realmuto homered for Philadelphia, which moved to within two games of Atlanta for first place in the NL East.

MARLINS 5, BRAVES 4: Miguel Rojas had four hits, including a go-ahead double in the 10th inning, and Miami won in Atlanta.

Braves pinch-hitter Adam Duvall led off the ninth with a tying homer off Brandon Kintzler (2-3), the closer’s second blown save in 11 chances. Atlanta loaded the bases on Dansby Swanson’s double and a pair of intentional walks before Travis d’Arnaud grounded into an inning-ending double play.

TWINS 6, TIGERS 2: Ryan Jeffers hit his first major league homer to spark Minnesota’s four-run third inning, and Michael Pineda stayed sharp in his return from suspension by finishing seven innings against visiting Detroit.

Pineda (1-0) allowed two runs and three hits, struck out eight and walked two. After serving a 60-game penalty for taking a banned weight-loss drug, Pineda debuted last week with six innings and a no-decision as the Twins beat Chicago.

CUBS 5, CARDINALS 1: Kyle Hendricks went eight innings, and NL Central-leading Chicago won at home.

MARINERS 8, RANGERS 4: Dylan Moore hit a solo home run and added a three-run double, Kyle Seager hit a two-run home run and Seattle won at home for its first six-game winning streak since July 2019.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »