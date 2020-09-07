Cam Heyward is getting his wish. The veteran All-Pro defensive tackle is set to be a Pittsburgh Steeler for life.

The Steelers signed Heyward to a five-year contract on Monday worth around $75 million. The 31-year-old was entering the final season of a six-year deal he signed in 2015.

Heyward, whose father Craig starred as a running back for the University of Pittsburgh in the 1980s before a lengthy NFL career of his own, has created deep ties to the city since being taken in the first round of the 2011 draft. The new contract gives the nine-year veteran and longtime defensive captain a sense of stability.

Heyward said repeatedly his goal was to remain in Pittsburgh for the entirety of his career. He’ll now have that chance. Heyward posted on Instagram “this is where I belong” when the deal was completed.

A three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro, Heyward appears to be getting better with age, particularly after the Steelers moved him from defensive end to defensive tackle two years ago. Heyward has had 30 of his 54 sacks over the past three seasons.

JAGUARS: Jacksonville signed quarterback Mike Glennon to their practice squad, adding a veteran under the NFL’s revamped roster rules.

Glennon and defensive lineman Caraun Reid will earn $12,000 a week under a setup altered because of the coronavirus pandemic. Up to six players on each team’s 16-man practice squad can be veterans with any level of experience. The previous rule had been a maximum of four players with some NFL experience, but no more than two years.

Sixth-round draft pick Jake Luton beat out Glennon for Jacksonville’s backup spot, but the Jaguars likely would turn to Glennon early in the season if they needed someone to start in place of second-year pro Gardner Minshew.

EAGLES: Jason Peters is back at left tackle.

Peters, a nine-time Pro Bowl pick and two-time All-Pro, was playing right guard during training camp and reportedly wanted more money to return to left tackle.

But Eagles Coach Doug Pederson said Peters walked into his office Monday morning and told him he’d be willing to move back. The Eagles re-signed Peters after three-time Pro Bowl right guard Brandon Brooks tore his Achilles tendon in June.

BROWNS: Cleveland starting center JC Tretter returned to practice after being sidelined all of training camp following right knee surgery.

Coach Kevin Stefanski said Tretter, the NFLPA’s President, returned as the Browns began preparing for Sunday’s season opener at Baltimore. Tretter had surgery on Aug. 13.

“It was good to have JC back out there,” Stefanski said following the workout, which was moved indoors because of thunderstorms. “Not going to get into the extent to which he was back out there, we’ll deal with that on Wednesday. But good to have him out there in his pads.”

It’s too early to know if Tretter, who has not missed a game in three seasons with Cleveland and played through a severely sprained ankle and other injuries, will play against the Ravens.

