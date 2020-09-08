This week, we’re introducing a change to our Opinion columnist lineup. Heather Martin’s Mainewhile column replaces The Universal Notebook, which will no longer be appearing. In addition, Susan Lebel Young’s Life Unwound column will appear more regularly. Both Martin’s and Young’s insights and writing strengthen the Lakes Region Weekly’s Opinion pages.
