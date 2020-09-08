BIDDEFORD

Meetinghouse awarded grant to help finish restoration

Biddeford Historical Society has received a $7,075 grant from the Belvedere Historical Preservation Fund of the Maine Community Foundation to finish the exterior restoration of its 1759 Meetinghouse, including to restore about 20 windows and add a fresh coat of paint to seal the historic structure’s exterior against Maine’s weather. Business donors Saco & Biddeford Savings Charitable Foundation and Paquin & Carroll Insurance teamed up with Maine Community Foundation to donate $1,000 to the project, as well.

Biddeford Historical Society was formed at the behest of the Biddeford City Council in 1968 with the mission to preserve Biddeford’s early town records. The Society acquired the First Parish Meetinghouse in 1970, with the goal to preserve and protect it for Biddeford’s future generations. Notable moments in early Biddeford history took place at the Meetinghouse, including the public reading of the Declaration of Independence to the townspeople on the imminent separation from Britain. For more information call 502-0279.

BRUNSWICK/TOPSAHM

Car dealership donates to high school sports

Goodwin Chevrolet Mazda of Brunswick donated $10,000 to support youth sports programs at Mt. Ararat High School last Tuesday at the new school facility 68 Eagles Way in Topsham.

The gift is part of a multi-year commitment from Goodwin Chevrolet Mazda toward the improvement and further development of the school’s Eagles sports programs. Specifically the donation is being put towards the school’s brand-new and first ever basketball record board, that was on display during the check presentation.

CAPE ELIZABETH

Historical society releases booklet about old trolley line

There’s a new booklet available for Cape Elizabeth history buffs about the old trolley line that ran from the area of the old Cape Casino to Portland.

Done by the Cape Historical Preservation Society and researched and created by Ellen Van Fleet and Diane Brakeley as a fundraiser, the booklet offers a marvelous tour by foot, by bike, or by car, detailing the old trolley line as it used to exist along Shore Road. The booklet is filled with interesting, little-known facts about the line and features old photos to help readers find still-existing remnants of the line and envision how it used to look and operate.

Cost of the booklet is $10 and is available at Jordan’s Farm Market, Pond Cove IGA, Portland Head Light Museum, Drillen’s Hardware, and Fiddlehead Florist.

LOVELL

Golf tournament raises almost $30,000 for children’s hospitals

The Professional Logging Contractors (PLC) of Maine held its annual Log A Load for Maine Kids Southern Maine Golf Tournament on Aug. 28, raising $27,643 for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals in Maine.

Last year the PLC expanded its fundraising efforts to hold two Log A Load golf tournaments, adding a new southern tournament at the Kezar Lake Country Club in Lovell in addition to the annual northern tournament at JATO Highlands Golf Course in Lincoln. The northern tournament will be Sept. 18.

The PLC has partnered with the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital at Maine Medical Center in Portland for the new southern tournament, and despite the complications of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, funds raised for the 2020 event exceeded those raised in 2019.

Proceeds from the tournaments will be disbursed equally to the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital at Maine Medical Center in Portland and Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

The PLC and the Northern Light Health Foundation (formerly Eastern Maine Health Systems Foundation) have partnered in the Log A Load fundraising effort since 1996. Donations have gone to support research and training, purchase equipment and pay for uncompensated care. Eastern Maine Medical Center is a Children’s Miracle Network Hospital and includes a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit that has received support for years from the PLC’s Log A Load efforts.

For more information, please visit logaload.org.

FALMOUTH

Retirement community donates to food pantry

In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Falmouth Food Pantry has seen its fundraising options reduced while the need for its services grows. To help alleviate this disparity, the OceanView at Falmouth community recently donated $33,494 to the food pantry in support of food insecure families. Fundraising efforts were led by resident donations during the annual Food 4 Falmouth drive.

“This year, because of the pandemic, we were not able to partner with the Falmouth Middle School students for our annual non-perishable food drive in support of the Falmouth Food Pantry,” said Suzanne Federer, resident chair of the Food 4 Falmouth fundraiser. “But I knew the need to support food insecure families was even greater this year, so I reached out to the OceanView residents to donate. Their response was overwhelming!”

In addition to resident donations, the total amount also included proceeds from the community’s recent “en plein air” art auction, which featured 30 artworks in various media created by a group of residents inspired by the gardens and grounds of OceanView and Maine nature. OceanView leadership also contributed to match a portion of the donations.

CARRABASSETT VALLEY

Library resumes normal fall hours

The Carrabassett Valley Public Library has resumed fall hours. The facility is now open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.

In-library visits are by appointment only and curbside pick-up is still available.

For more details, call the library at 237-3535.

