Jesse Harvey, a well-known Maine recovery advocate and founder of the Church of Safe Injection, died Monday of a possible overdose. He was 28.

Harvey, who founded Journey House Recovery and dedicated his life to helping others, struggled to help himself. He was found dead on Monday in a home on Douglas St. in Portland.

Portland Police are investigating Harvey’s death. Lt. Robert Martin said Tuesday that Harvey died of a “possible overdose because of drug paraphernalia that was present.”

The medical examiner’s office is conducting an autopsy to determine Harvey’s cause of death.

Harvey was a vocal advocate for needle exchange programs, as well as safe-injection sites to prevent fatal overdoses. He created a mobile operation to distribute sterile needles, which he called the Church of Safe Injection. Journey House Recovery, which he founded, now operates four recovery homes in Maine for low-income people.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous