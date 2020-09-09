GRAY — The referendum on the property tax levy limit narrowly passed Tuesday night, 270-208, nearly two months after failiing by 58 votes the first time around.

The property tax levy limit is the maximum amount of money a town can collect in property taxes in a fiscal year, based on a combination of expected revenues, state and local funding and expected growth of the town, in terms of taxable properties.

Even though the other budget items on the July 14 ballot passed overwhelmingly, without a “yes” vote on the property tax levy limit, or “LD 1,” the town was unable to execute the entire spending plan.

If the item had failed again, the council would have had to reevaluate the budget for additional cuts, further delaying projects like capital improvements and a new town manager search.

The turnout was low Tuesday night compared to the July election, when there were 863 “yes” votes, 805 “no” votes and 136 blank ballots.

Town Council Chairman Sandi Carder said in August that the number of blank ballots in July were likely an indication of the confusion over what an increase to the property tax levy limit actually means for residents.

“We’re trying to get the word out to help clarify that even though we’re required to have the LD 1 question (on the ballot), there is zero (tax) rate change,” Carder said then.

With the passage of the property tax levy limit, the town can go forward with its $9.02 million budget.

